Gusto TV Heads To LATAM With Olympusat

Gusto Worldwide Media is making Gusto TV available on Olympusat’s VEMOX OTT platform.

VEMOX offers a portfolio of more than 60 live HD channels with Spanish- and English-language content. Gusto’s deal with Olympusat marks the first time that Gusto TV will be available in Latin America. Gusto TV features nine series and five specials, including Flour Power, The Urban Vegetarian, The Latin Kitchen (pictured), and Watts Up for the Holidays: Spencer’s Christmas Recipes.

Corey Caplan, senior director of International Sales at Gusto Worldwide Media, said, “We’re only a month into 2019 and it has already been a huge year for Gusto TV as we make our Latin debut with VEMOX.”