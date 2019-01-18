Banijay Sends ‘Wife Swap’ To Brazil

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of Banijay Group, closed format deals for Wife Swap.

A Brazilian local adaptation, titled Troca de Esposas, is currently in production by Teleimage for Record TV. The Brazilian version will debut in February 2019. Banijay also announced additional local formats in development with Banijay Group’s Screentime Australia for Seven this year, Banijay Studios North America, and Banijay Finland for AVA (MTV3) for the end of 2019.

Elliott Chalkley, VP of Sales at Banijay Rights, remarked, “The deal with Record TV in Latin America acts as a major format commission for Wife Swap, one of the most iconic entertainment formats in the market. The show’s continuing success on the global stage – and growing portfolio of international versions, including Brazil – is driven by its simple yet highly adaptable premise and real-life setting. The series always guarantees drama-packed primetime entertainment, but also offers a unique opportunity to explore how we live.”