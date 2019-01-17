NATPE Miami: Zee Endures ‘Bullets And Blood’

Mumbai-based Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited is attending NATPE with Global Content Hub by Zee, its international content library featuring family dramas, factual documentaries, and lifestyle series.

Soap opera Begusarai (Bullets and Blood) is the story of rival families battling for money and land (pictured). At the center of the drama is Bindiya Thakur, whose five grown sons are being groomed to rule. Romantic drama Ishq Subhan Allah (Love – Oh My God) chronicles the journey of Kabeer and Zaara, two individuals who are total opposites but are forced to marry.

The Life of Earth from Space explores the transformation of planet Earth from its inception to the present day. Lifestyle series Altar’d prepare soon-to-be brides and grooms as they are trained by fitness and nutrition experts in order to be in shape for their big days.

Moksha – The Snakes & Ladder Game Show offers family-oriented games where team leaders lead their groups through fun and excitement. Booth 316

