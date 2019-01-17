NATPE Miami: Telefilms Opens ‘Green Book’

Argentina’s Telefilms is hauling its roster of feature films to NATPE Miami, and is spotlighting touching biopics, animated adventures, and coming-of-age dramas.

Green Book (pictured) is about an unlikely friendship that begins when a working-class Italian-American drives an African-American classical pianist on a tour across the South. In Ben Is Back, the charming and troubled Ben Burns returns to his family one Christmas Eve, when his mother learns of his troubling addiction.

Romantic comedy Second Act follows a big-box store employee, as she is given the chance to reinvent herself on Madison Avenue. The free-spirited UglyDolls travel from their hometown of Uglyville to the town of Perfection and learn lessons on confronting differences along the way.

Based on Anna Todd’s YA novel, After follows dedicated student and loyal girlfriend Tessa, who begins to question her life after meeting the rebellious boy named Hardin. Tresor Tower Suite 2-2301/2-2303

Find the complete listings available here.