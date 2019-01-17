NATPE Miami: Paramount Drives With ‘Bumblebee’

Paramount Pictures brings to Miami an eclectic roster that includes tales of an animatronic VW bug, a young girl’s magical journey through Wonderland, a Stephen King adaptation, and more.

Part of the Transformers universe, Bumblebee (pictured) follows Charlie, a young woman turning 18, who discovers a battle-scarred and broken yellow VW bug. In Wonder Park, June enters an amusement resort called Wonderland, which she and her mother designed.

Based on the Stephen King horror novel, Pet Sematary centers on Dr. Louis Creed and his family who live near a mysterious burial ground. Musical drama Rocketman reenacts the life of musician Elton John, from his breakout years to his musical partnership with Bernie Taupin.

Limited series Catch-22 is based on Joseph Heller's World War II-set novel and follows Captain John Yossarian, a U.S. Air Force bombardier.

