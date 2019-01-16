NATPE Miami: GRB Is ‘On The Case’

GRB Studios boasts a catalog of unscripted and scripted programming, spanning subjects including crime and lifestyle entertainment.

Offering in-depth interviews with suspects and witnesses, On The Case delves into captivating murder mysteries in order to help unravel the secrets to these cases. In Man At Arms, expert craftsmen recreate iconic weapons made famous from movies, video games, and comic books.

Close Up with The Hollywood Reporter (pictured) features roundtable interview sessions with distinguished talent and directors from the year’s most talked about films and TV series. The residents of The Bay, a posh seaside town, lead indulgent lifestyles with dysfunctional habits and never-ending scandals.

In crime series Executed, viewers hear from experts who examine the unique details of shocking criminal cases.

