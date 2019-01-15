NATPE Miami: Disney Lands In ‘Good Trouble’

Disney Media Distribution – Latin America is in Miami fronting the biographical drama Monzón, which depicts the life and tragic end of the former boxing middleweight champion Carlos Monzón. The fascinating biopic chronicles his humble beginnings and his meteoric rise.

A spin-off of long-running family drama The Fosters, Good Trouble (pictured) follows Callie and Mariana as they embark on the next phase of their lives in Los Angeles, where Mariana faces a male-dominated workforce in the tech industry and Callie learns about the federal legal system.

After a devastating defeat prosecuting a celebrity for a double murder in drama series The Fix, an L.A. district attorney retreats from her high-profile career for a quiet life in Washington. But when that same star is suspected of another murder, she picks up where she left off for another chance at justice. Tresor Tower Suite 2-1209

