NATPE Miami: ‘Change is in the Air’ for FilmRise

FilmRise, the independent film and TV distribution company and OTT operator, comes to NATPE Miami with a programming slate topped by Mountain Rest. The family drama revolves around an aging actress who invites her family to her home in a small mountain town for one final celebration.

Documentary Bachman is about Randy Bachman, one of the most prolific Canadian artists, best known as a founding member of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive. Interviews feature Neil Young and Peter Frampton, among others.

Wildland shares the personal experiences of a firefighting crew as they battle wildfires over a single season. A small-town doctor forms an intimate bond with her young patient’s mother during 1950s Britain in Tell It to the Bees (pictured).

Change is in the Air for a beguiling young woman who brings the residents of her quiet neighborhood face to face with their secrets. Tresor Tower Suite 2-1406

