NATPE Miami: All3media Offers The ‘Cheat’

At NATPE Miami, All3media International is licensing a roster of drama, comedy, factual, and formats ready for broadcasters and platforms worldwide.

Cheat (pictured) is a psychological drama that showcases an unseemly relationship between a university professor and her student and the devastating series of events that follow. Crime thriller Baptiste centers on stubborn investigator Julien Baptiste, who is enlisted to work a case that will entangle him in the city’s drug and sex trade.

Season two of Clique finds Holly enthralled with Jack, the charismatic and dangerous ringleader of a boy’s clique. Factual entertainment series Drowning in Plastic accompanies Liz Bonnin as she investigates the scale of the world’s plastic problem.

The landmark documentary series Generation Porn surveys the modern porn "epidemic" through interviews with the people who watch it, those who star in it, and those who run the business.

