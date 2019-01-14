Warner Bros. Acquires ‘The Four’ For Spain

Warner Brothers International TV Production Spain acquired the local rights to The Four from Armoza Formats.

Originally developed and produced by Armoza, The Four spotlights talented newcomers who compete against four finalists for a spot in the singing competition.

Sebastian Moguilevsky, managing director for Warner Bros. ITVP Spain, said, “We are delighted to be taking The Four, it’s an amazing and unique show. It has tension, competition, unexpected twists and epic duels. The time has come to bring The Four to our country.”