GMA Worldwide Sweeps LATAM With Telenovelas

After a beneficial partnership between GMA Worldwide and Latin Media Corporation (LMC), three of GMA Networks’ telenovelas are airing across South America television this season.

Panamericana Televisión is airing Una Nueva Oportunidad (Another Chance) in Peru. The Peruvian television network previously broadcasted GMA series Cautiva and No Me Olvides (Someone To Watch Over Me). Monte Carlo TV is also currently airing No Me Olvides in Uruguay.

In Ecuador, Oromar Televisión is showcasing Dulce Venganza (A Woman Scorned), and has also picked up Cautiva and Una Nueva Oportunidad.