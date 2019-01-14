Alfred Haber Secures ‘Elvis All-Star Tribute’

Alfred Haber picked up the exclusive international distribution rights to Elvis All-Star Tribute.

The two-hour special commemorates the 50th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s 1968 television event on NBC. Produced by Ken Ehrlich, Elvis All-Star Tribute will air on February 17, 2019, on NBC. The special showcases a wide array of musical performances from artists, including Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, Carrie Underwood, and Blake Shelton, among others.

Haber remarked, “We all know Elvis Presley as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, but it was his ’68 comeback special on NBC that truly secured his reign. Now, 50 years later, the Elvis All-Star Tribute is the fitting salute to the man, his music, and the night he reclaimed his crown.”