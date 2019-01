Netflix Acquires ‘The Perfect Date’

Netflix secured the global rights to The Perfect Date.

In the new romantic comedy produced by Awesomeness Films and Ace Entertainment, Brooks Rattigan creates a dating app for women who need a “stand-in” for non-existent boyfriends. The cast includes Noah Centineo, Laura Marano, Camila Mendes, and Odiseas Georgiadis, among others.

In the past, Awesomeness Films partnered with Netflix for You Get Me and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.