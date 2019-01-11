GMA Network Inks Partnership Deal With PLDT-Smart

GMA Network signed a technology, content, and distribution agreement with telco PLDT-Smart Communications.

At a ceremony held on January 9, 2019, PLDT-Smart chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan and GMA Network chairman and CEO Felipe L. Gozon signed the agreement to develop digital innovation for television.

Gozon stated, “This partnership is a clear statement that we are welcoming and embracing digital with open arms. By riding the wave of disruption with PLDT and Smart as partners, we will not only upgrade the quality of content we are producing but we are also setting the stage for a new age of digital television.”