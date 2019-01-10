Acorn TV Spotlights ‘London Kills’ In February Slate

Acorn TV announced its February slate of drama and crime programming.

Throughout next month, Acorn TV is adding the British crime drama London Kills (pictured), a new season of drama series Delicious, the Dutch drama series The Oldenheim Twelve, as well as new episodes from season 12 of the mystery series Murdoch Mysteries. Acorn TV also has the streaming exclusive on seasons three through five of Murphy’s Law.

Other additions include Cider With Rosie, Lost Kingdoms of Africa, Together, seasons one and two of The Detectives, Marvellous, and Savile Row.