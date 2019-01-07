PBS Distribution Releases Four ‘Ready Jet Go!’ Episodes On DVD

PBS Distribution announced the release of four Ready Jet Go!: Space Rocks! episodes straight to DVD.

The Ready Jet Go! DVD will be available starting January 15, 2019. It includes the episodes “Asteroids, Meteors and Meteorites,” “Mindy’s Meteorite Stand,” “Comet Fever,” and “Asteroid Patrol.” The new episodes follow curious children who learn about outer space through space travel, star gazing, and other adventures.

These episodes will also be streaming on PBS Kids Prime Channel.