NBCUniversal International Networks Acquires ‘Departure’

NBCUniversal International Networks (NBCUIN) picked up the conspiracy series Departure from Red Arrow Studios International.

Co-produced by Shaftesbury and Greenpoint Productions, in association with Corus Entertainment, and co-financed by Starlings Television, the six-part series tells the story of Flight 716, a passenger plane that went mysteriously missing.

After its world premiere on Corus’ Global Television network, Departure will premiere in the U.K., Africa, and Germany on Universal TV, and in France, Spain, and Poland, on 13th Street in late 2019.