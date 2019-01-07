Banijay Secures Canadian Sale For ‘Temptation Island’

Banijay Rights sold the U.S. reboot of Temptation Island to Canada’s Bell Media.

The classic reality series will air on E! Entertainment, the Canadian SVoD platform Crave, and the CTV network and digital platforms. Produced by Banijay Studios North America for USA Network, Temptation Island will premiere later this month, with simulcast in Canada. Mark Walberg, who hosted the original series, will return.

Mike Cosentino, Bell Media’s president of Content and Programming, remarked, “In today’s social media savvy word, it’s perfect timing for the return to television of Temptation Island, our new tent pole program for E! this winter. It will surely provide can’t miss storylines and drama. We look forward to introducing the series to even more audiences on CTV stations and our top streaming service, Crave.”