Prime Entertainment Sells Hollywood Directors Series

Prime Entertainment Group secured two deals for its series Hollywood’s Best Film Directors.

Germany’s WDR picked up the cinema-related series for its channel ONE to air this year, meanwhile Cinémoi renewed the series for another year in the U.S. Hollywood’s Best Film Directors features exclusive interviews and profiles of film directors, including George Lucas, Ridley Scott, and Francis Ford Coppola, among others.

David Freydt, Prime’s managing director, commented, “It’s a great satisfaction to have these two deals signed with WDR and Cinémoi, they are such great clients. This is the second deal in a row with Cinémoi this year and we also have been working together with WDR for more than 15 years especially for our cinema-related shows. Our Hollywood’s Best Film Directors series is doing very well and it’s a great satisfaction for us to see that the show is being so successful among our clients who keep renewing it.”