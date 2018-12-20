NENT Group Acquires Women’s Tennis Rights

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) secured the media rights to 50 tennis tournaments from the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) for Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

Viewers will be able to follow matches with Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki and Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson, among other players, on NENT Group’s streaming service, Viaplay. Selected matches will air on NENT Group TV channels, as well.

Kim Mikkelsen, SVP and head of Sport for NENT Group, stated, “We continue to broaden and deepen NENT Group’s unrivalled sports portfolio and bring the very best experiences to every fan in the Nordic region. Now we’re serving up another ace in 2019 with no less than 50 WTA tournaments, which together with our fantastic ATP coverage mean we offer some of the world’s most compelling and competitive tennis.”