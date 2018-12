Kanal D’s ‘Back Streets’ Reaches 500th Episode

Kanal D’s series Back Streets will reach its 500th episode tomorrow, December 21, 2018.

Produced by Erler Film, the long-running crime series, currently in its 13th season, follows the officers of a police unit in Istanbul as they balance their personal lives with the hardships of their job. The cast includes Zafer Ergin, Sevket Coruh, Ozgur Ozan, Alp Korkmaz, and Ozlem Cinar, among others. Kanal D International distributes the series.