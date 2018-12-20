Berlinale’s ‘Forum Expanded’ Moves To New Location

The Berlinale‘s Forum Expanded exhibition will take place at a new location, the silent green Kulturquartier.

This upcoming exhibition, under the theme of “ANTIKINO (The Siren’s Echo Chamber),” features the work of selected artists including Coco Fusco, Karrabing Film Collective, Catherine Sullivan, Ala Younis, Mpumelelo Mcata and Perivi Katjavivi, and Evan Calder Williams and Anne Low, among others. The 14th edition of Forum Expanded is curated by Stefanie Schulte Strathaus, Anselm Franke, Maha Maamoun, and Ulrich Ziemons.

For the first time, the exhibition will go on until March 9, 2019, past the Berlinale’s dates of February 7-17.