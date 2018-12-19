PaleyFest LA Programming Highlights ‘Parks and Rec’ Reunion

The Paley Center for Media announced the upcoming edition of the PaleyFest LA, which will run from March 15-24, 2019.

As its centerpiece event, the festival will reunite the cast and team behind Parks and Recreation. Additional program selections include Pose and This Is Us. The full schedule of programs will be revealed January 14.

Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and CEO, remarked, “Every year PaleyFest presents the best of television, providing fans with a rare behind-the-scenes look at both the hottest new shows as well as beloved classics. We could not be more thrilled to announce our first three selections: two highly acclaimed dramas and a special cast reunion ten years in the making!”