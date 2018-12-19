NHK World Launches NHK Huayu Shijie Service

NHK World will launch its new Chinese-language news and programming service, NHK Huayu Shijie, on January 15, 2019.

Monday through Friday the service will provide Chinese-language dubbing or subtitles. News and programming will also be made available for on-demand viewing. The service’s programming includes Kawaii International, a guide to Japanese kawaii culture; Asia Insight, an in-depth look at the cultural dynamism across Asia; and Medical Frontiers, a program that explores healthy lifestyles and medical technologies in Japan.