Kellie Pickler And Ben Aaron Host Unscripted Breakthrough Awards

Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron will co-host the NATPE Unscripted Breakthrough Awards.

In its fifth year, the awards ceremony will take place on January 22, 2019, as part of NATPE Miami. The 2019 categories include Competition, Documentary, Docusoap, Factual, Game Shows, and Innovation, with five nominated programs under each category.

The Unscripted committee consists of UTA’s Brett Hansen, Atlas Media’s Bruce David Klein, A+E Network’s Elaine Frontain Bryant, CAA’s Hans Schiff, Global Road Television’s Phil Gurin, Bungalow Media + Entertainment’s Robert Friedman, and CBS’s Sharon Vuong.