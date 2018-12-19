George Takei Joins AMC’s ‘The Terror’

Actor, producer, and activist George Takei will be joining AMC’s anthology series The Terror as a consultant and series regular.

Entering production in January 2019, the second season revolves around a series of deaths haunting a Japanese-American community. As a consultant, Takei, who is most famous for his role in Star Trek, will work with the series’ executive producers to ensure historical accuracy. He will also act as a former fishing captain and community elder.

The Terror is produced by AMC Studios, Scott Free, Emjag Productions, and Entertainment 360. AMC Studios Content Distribution handles worldwide sales.