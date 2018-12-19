Boat Rocker Merges Content And Rights Under Studio Unit

Boat Rocker Media is streamlining its corporate organization by integrating the Content, Distribution, and Brand teams into Boat Rocker Studios.

The merger is part of the company’s strategic plan for further financial investments in original scripted and unscripted content, and kids and family content, for international markets. Additionally, Jon Rutherford (pictured), president of Rights, will be taking an expanded role as managing director of Boat Rocker Studios.

David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, co-executive chairmen and chief content officers of Boat Rocker Media, stated, “The rapid growth of our company has forced us to ensure that we continue to create a dynamic environment that allows for all of our creative leaders to flourish. Bringing Content and Rights under one roof goes a long way in helping us do this and is the logical next step for the company.”