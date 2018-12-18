Up The Ladder: Netflix

Netflix appointed Channing Dungey as vice president of Original Content.

Prior to joining Netflix, Dungey served as network president at ABC Entertainment Group. Expected to start in February 2019, she will work with Cindy Holland, VP of Original Content, to oversee strategic direction, including some of the company’s overall deals with producers such as Shonda Rhimes and Kenya Barris.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said, Channing is a creative force whose taste and talent have earned her the admiration of her peers across the industry. She’s a risk taker and ground-breaker and talent love working with her. I couldn’t be happier to welcome her to Netflix.”