SPI Partners With iflix To Expand Across 13 Asian Territories

SPI International agreed to a multi-year, pan-regional carriage deal with iflix.

As part of the agreement, iflixVIP subscribers will be able to access six of SPI’s premium linear channels, including Gametoon, Fast&FunBox, DocuBox, FightBox, FashionBox, and 360 TuneBox. Additionally, FashionBox and 360 TuneBox will be made available on iflixFREE. The agreement covers 13 Asian territories: Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Myanmar, Vietnam, the Maldives, Cambodia, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

iflix’s Craig Galvin remarked, “We’re thrilled to offer our customers across Asia direct access to premium linear channels that include music, fashion, action and combat sports, factual content and eSports on premium dedicated channels in our mission to deliver the most engaging, culturally relevant content to this rapidly growing and influential group.”