Madd Brings Telefe To Marka Conference

At the 19th edition of the Marka Conference, Madd Entertainment hosted a conference session titled “Global Success of Turkish Dramas in Latin America.”

The panel brought together Dario Turovelzky, SVP Global Content for Telefe/Viacom Southern Cone, Ates Ince, managing director of Madd Entertainment, and acting talents Berguzar Korel and Engin Akyurek.

During the conference, Turovelzky spoke about Telefe’s approach to Turkish programming. He commented, “We developed a solid strategy relying on Turkish drama that allowed us to release more than 15 dramas on Telefe that turned into leaders in their timeslots. Since then, Telefe became the screen for Turkish drama, creating value-added content for its audience.”