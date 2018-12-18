Armoza’s ‘Death Highway’ Commissioned For Kazakhstan

Kazakh broadcaster KTK TV commissioned Death Highway from Armoza Formats.

Inspired by true events, the crime thriller follows two detectives who must overcome their differences, in order to catch a notorious gang.

CEO Avi Armoza stated, “Death Highway is a captivating drama based on true events, that takes viewers on a riveting journey. We are thrilled to be partnering with KTK TV to bring this series to their viewers.”

Armoza Formats distributes the series, available as finished tapes or formats.