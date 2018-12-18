Kazakh broadcaster KTK TV commissioned Death Highway from Armoza Formats.
Inspired by true events, the crime thriller follows two detectives who must overcome their differences, in order to catch a notorious gang.
CEO Avi Armoza stated, “Death Highway is a captivating drama based on true events, that takes viewers on a riveting journey. We are thrilled to be partnering with KTK TV to bring this series to their viewers.”
Armoza Formats distributes the series, available as finished tapes or formats.
