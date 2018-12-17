Prime Entertainment Inks Package Deal With HITN

Prime Entertainment Group secured a package deal with the Hispanic Information and Telecommunications Network (HITN).

The U.S. Spanish-language network renewed a slate of documentaries for broadcast in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The package includes The True Colors of U.S. Universities, Oakland Juvenile Squad, and Detroit Ghost Town.

David Freydt, Prime Entertainment managing director, said, “We are very proud about this renewal deal signed with HITN. It is a true satisfaction for us to be working with such a renowned channel in the USA and to be reinforcing our presence in the American territory.”