HBO Europe Renews ‘Wataha/The Pack For Third Season

HBO Europe ordered the Polish original drama Wataha/The Pack for a third season.

The six-part series presents the stories of border guards and people living on the border of Poland and Ukraine. Production will begin in Feburary 2019 in the Bieszczady Mountains, as well as in Warsaw.

Johnathan Young, VP of Original Programming and Production for HBO Central Europe, stated, “We’re delighted to be heading back to the unique setting of the Bieszczady Mountains for one of our most popular returning dramas. As previous seasons of Wataha and our most recent local Polish original Blinded by the Lights have proven, there is a huge appetite for Polish drama not only amongst local audiences, but in the Central European region and beyond.”