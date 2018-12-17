DISCOP MENA Moves To December 2019

DISCOP organizer Basic Lead and Arab Broadcast Content decided to move the dates of the annual DISCOP MENA market.

Originally scheduled to take place in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, the next edition will be pushed to December 15-17, 2019. The recent development is part of DISCOP’s strategic plan to improve its trade and co-production market dedicated to the Middle East and Northern Africa.

Patrick Zuchowicki, DISCOP Markets CEO, remarked, “Ten years ago, we chose to hold DISCOP MENA at the end of February at a time when Ramadan took place in the fall. By moving dates, and for the next ten years, we want to give the region’s broadcasters, premium cable channels, mobile operators and streaming platforms more time to pick and choose Ramadan content with widespread appeal in the Arabic world.”