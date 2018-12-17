CBS All Access Orders ‘Tell Me A Story’ Season Two

CBS All Access renewed original series Tell Me A Story for a second season.

Coming from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and created by Kevin WIlliamson, the series reimagines beloved fairy tales and characters with a thrilling psychological twist.

Julie McNamara, EVP of Original Content for CBS All Access, commented, “The first season of Tell Me A Story turned conventional fairy tales on their heads, interweaving and modernizing three classic stories into a compelling thriller for today’s audiences, in a way only Kevin Williamson can. We can’t wait to surprise and entertain viewers with a whole new set of tales next season.”

The series is distributed by CBS Studios International.