Tony Lynn 1952-2018

TV veteran Anthony (Tony) Lynn, died in Hollywood on December 1 following a battle with cancer. He was 66. Lynn, started his career in the cable TV industry, including a cable system in Elmira, N.Y. He then worked at Home Box Office (now HBO), and Columbia Pictures.

In 1987, Lynn joined MGM as president, Worldwide Television, Video, and Film Distribution. In 1992 he became President of Playboy Entertainment. Lynn was senior vice president, Program Distribution for Showtime Networks from 2004-2008, and then founded Agile Enterprises, a consulting practice. In 2017, Lynn was an executive producer of the motion picture The Ottoman Lieutenant, starring Ben Kingsley.

A memorial service is planned for January 26, 2019 on the Paramount Studios lot in Hollywood.