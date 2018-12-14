Legendary TV Inks Overall Deal With Milkfed Criminal Masterminds

Legendary Television entered a two-year, overall deal with Kelly Sue DeConnick and Matt Fraction of Milkfed Criminal Masterminds.

Legendary TV will adapt several of their creator-owned comics, and will produce original projects developed by the duo. Fraction has co-created comic books such as Sex Criminals and Satellite Sam, while DeConnick has co-created Pretty Deadly, among others.

Nick Pepper, president of Legendary Television Studios, said, “From their brilliantly realized reinventions of established comic book canon to the most unique of original creations, Kelly Sue and Matt are the top of their field. It is an honor to partner with the Milkfed Criminal Masterminds to bring their work to a wider global audience.”