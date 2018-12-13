Up The Ladder: The Walt Disney Company

Ahead of its merger with 21st Century Fox, The Walt Disney Company restructured its international business team.

Rebecca Campbell will serve as president of The Walt Disney Company EMEA. Diego Lerner, who previously led the EMEA team, will run the Latin American division. Uday Shankar, the president of 21st Century Fox, Asia, and chairman and CEO of Star India, will serve as chairman, Star and Disney India, and president of The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific.

Janice Marinelli will become president of Global Sales and Distribution. Jan Koeppen, who currently is president of Fox Networks Group Europe and Africa, will transfer to president, Television and Direct-to-Consumer for The Walt Disney Company.

Meanwhile, Carlos Martinez will become executive vice president and general manager, Media Networks, North and Brazil, at The Walt Disney Company Latin America. Marina Jigalova-Ozkan will continue as managing director, Russia and CIS for The Walt Disney Company CIS.