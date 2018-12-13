Sinking Ship Partners With Jolly Group

Sinking Ship Entertainment partnered with Jolly Group to bring its hit series to China.

Jolly Group, formerly PPW Digital, will handle the distribution and licensing of math comedy Odd Squad, STEM-based series Annedroids, and preschool series Chirp. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Jolly Group also represents the preschool brands Peppa Pig and Teletubbies in the region.

Kate Sanagan, co-head of Sales at Distribution at Sinking Ship, commented, “Heading into 2019, China is a focus for us. We are looking forward to working with Jolly’s experienced team to grow our kids’ brands across that territory.”