Luce Cinecitta To Distribute ‘The Origins of Cinematography’

Luce Cinecitta will distribute the documentary The Origins of Cinematography, produced by Delta Star Pictures and directed by Jordan River.

The cinema documentary explores the journey of cinematography from its primitive origins up through the Golden Era of Hollywood.

In other news, Delta Star Pictures’ documentary Caravaggio, The Power of Light will be distributed by Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. and U.K. and by Chili.com in Italy, Poland, Germany, and Austria.