Acorn TV Expands Across 30 Countries

Acorn TV announced a major expansion of its streaming service.

Highlighting British and international television series, the North American streaming service has launched in 30 more countries across the world. Acorn TV is now available in Australia, New Zealand, India, South Africa, ten European countries, and several countries in South America and the Caribbean. New programs will be added weekly to Acorn TV’s international slate, which currently features series such as Doc Martin, The Last Enemy, Jack Taylor, The Bletchley Circle, and Sword of Honour.

Matthew Graham, SVP and GM for Acorn TV, remarked, “Acorn TV is doing phenomenally well in North America, so we’re thrilled to continue to take the Acorn TV experience globally with 30 new countries. We are excited for global fans of British and international drama and mystery to discover the wonders of Acorn TV with addictive series featuring stellar acting, beautiful settings, and gripping storylines.”