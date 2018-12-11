hayu Expands Into Benelux Territories

NBCUniversal International’s SVoD service, hayu, launched in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

hayu offers its subscribers more than 6,000 episodes of reality TV content from over 200 titles. The SVoD service has previously launched in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Canada.

Hendrik McDermott, SVP of Branded On-Demand at NBCUniversal International, remarked, “hayu’s popularity as a must-have service delivering the best in reality – built off the foundation of NBCUniversal’s formidable expertise as a producer of reality programming – is fueling our ongoing momentum and we look forward to introducing the service to a new community of reality fans across the Benelux countries.”