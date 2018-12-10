Prime Entertainment Inks Deals In China And Japan

Prime Entertainment Group secured deals with DOX TV in China and Atoss in Japan.

Chinese TV service provider DOX TV acquired 104 episodes of cinema-related series, such as Hollywood On Set and Hollywood News Feed. The Japanese music programs producer Atoss picked up over 13 hours of live music concerts for its own channel called Music Air Network.

David Freydt, Prime Entertainment’s managing director, stated, “It’s a great satisfaction to work with such great partners in Asia. DOX TV are great partners, we have been working together since 2012 and we are very proud to see that our shows are successful on their channel and that they keep renewing them. It’s also a great satisfaction for us to have signed this new deal with Atoss for our music shows. We have a catalog of more than 600 concerts which is doing great in Asia.”