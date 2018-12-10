NENT Group Introduces ‘Casper Conquers Norway’

Nordic Entertainment Group announced its latest original series Casper Conquers Norway.

Starring Danish comedian Casper Christensen, the eight-part mockumentary series follows Casper’s wild adventures through Norway. Produced by Copenhagen-based The Bunch, the series includes an eclectic cast of Norwegian actors, celebrities, and sports stars.

Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, EVP and head of Content at NENT Group, commented, “Casper Conquers Norway is a hugely creative series with the potential to captivate audiences across the Nordic region, and once again showcases NENT Group’s commitment to broadening the appeal of our original productions even further.”

The series will debut in fall 2019 across the Nordic region on NENT Group’s SVoD platform, Viaplay.