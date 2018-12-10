Legendary Enters Overall Deal With Brian K. Vaughan

Legendary Entertainment signed a three-year, overall deal with Brian K. Vaughan.

As part of the agreement, Legendary will adapt several of Vaughan’s creator-owned comics and will produce original projects developed by Vaughan for film and television. The award-winning comic book creator and writer has worked on several acclaimed comics and graphic novels, such as Paper Girls with Cliff Chiang, Ex Machina with Tony Harris, and Barrier with Marcos Martin, among others.

Vaughan said, “Legendary was instrumental in helping to revolutionize the way the world thought of ‘comic-book movies,’ so it’s a tremendous honor to work with them on adaptations of some of my and my talented collaborators’ past and current comics, and I’m looking forward to hopefully creating a few wholly original stories with them, as well.”