Telemundo To Co-Produce ‘Jugar Con Fuego’

Telemundo International Studios announced a co-production with Globo.

Titled Jugar con Fuego (Playing with Fire), the limited premium series is an adaptation of Globo’s Amores Roubados. The series’ executive producers include Marcos Santana, president of Telemundo Global Studios, and Ximena Cantuarias for Telemundo, with Diego Ramírez and Nancy Fernández for 64 A Films, and Tony Plana.

Santana remarked, “We are thrilled to produce our second short-format scripted series in partnership with Globo, one of the most prestigious production houses in the world. The expertise and high quality of Telemundo International Studios, coupled with Globo’s decades of world-class content production, will set a new standard in scripted content for U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world.”