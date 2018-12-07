Netflix Secures Overall Deal With Chris Nee

Netflix entered a multi-year overall deal with Chris Nee (pictured).

A Peabody, Emmy, and Humanitas Prize-winning children’s television screenwriter and producer, Nee will write and produce animated and live-action series exclusively for Netflix. Nee created and executive produced the animated series Doc McStuffins, and developed the series Vampirina, among other productions.

Melissa Cobb, vice president of Kids & Family at Netflix, commented, “Chris is an absolute master at crafting characters that kids want to spend time with and telling stories that are representative of all different types of families and communities. She is among the very best and most prolific artists working in kids content today and we are so honored that Chris has chosen to make Netflix her creative home.”