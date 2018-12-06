Mondo TV Sells ‘Heidi’ and ‘Sissi’ To MBC

Mondo TV closed a multi-show deal with Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) for three series.

MBC acquired Heidi, Bienvenida a Casa, Sissi the Young Empress, and Robot Trains (pictured). Both Heidi, Bienvenida a Casa and Sissi the Young Empress will broadcast in January 2019, while Robot Trains will air beginning April 2019.

Mondo TV CEO Matteo Corradi remarked, “Diversity and quality are key to our output, and these three very different and very successful shows are perfect examples of the breadth of our portfolio. We are delighted to be bringing these three hit shows to Mauritius, where we are sure they will appeal to a wide range of viewers across the country.”