eOne Signs First-Look Deal With Chain Camera

Entertainment One (eOne) signed a two-year, first-look deal with Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick of Chain Camera for scripted and unscripted television programming.

Ziering and Dick are a two-time Emmy Award winning and Academy Award nominated investigative documentary filmmaking duo whose film output includes The Bleeding Edge, and The Hunting Ground, among others.

Peter Micelli, eOne’s chief strategy officer of Film & Television, commented, “We are thrilled that [Amy and Kirby] will bring their bold talents to eOne and we look forward to providing them a platform where they can bring their authentic storytelling to create scripted and non-scripted programming that can impact and inform people around the world.”

eOne will serve as the studio for all projects developed out of the partnership, and will handle worldwide rights.