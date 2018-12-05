Rakuten Viki Acquires Programming From Japanese Broadcasters

Rakuten Viki signed three major deals with Japanese broadcasters to acquire premium programming for its online video streaming platform.

As part of the recent agreements, the new programming includes 10 series from Nippon TV, six from Asahi TV, and nine from Fuji Creative Corporation. Scheduled for rollout in the first quarter of 2019, the series from Asahi TV are Holiday Love, Adult High School, Anino Dating Agency, Age Harassment, Sumika Sumire, and Good-bye, Enari-kun.

The five currently available titles from Nippon TV are Caution, Hazardous Wife, Criminologist Himura and Mystery Writer Arisugawa, A Girl’s Breakfast, Overprotected Kahoko (pictured), and Frankenstein’s Love. The five upcoming titles are May I Blackmail You?, SWIM!, Tokyo Tarareba Girls, Your Home is My Business!, and Pretty Proofreader.

The titles from Fuji are Osaka Loop Line 1-3, A Sharply Graceful Girl, Signal, Time Taxi, Fugitive Boys, Wedding Bells for the Otaku, and My Long Awaited Love Story.